Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $166.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

