Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in NOV by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

