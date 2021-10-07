Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.39 and a fifty-two week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.