Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $64.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 890,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,122. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

