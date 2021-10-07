J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of JDWPY opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $75.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.96.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

