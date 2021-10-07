IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

IWG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,012. IWG has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

