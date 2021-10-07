ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of ITOCHU stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $66.90.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

