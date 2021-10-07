Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 227.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Iteris by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ITI opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.68 million, a P/E ratio of 513.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. Equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

