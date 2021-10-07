iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.2% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 2.96% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $8,537,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after buying an additional 1,478,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5,921.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,039,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,839,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,992,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

