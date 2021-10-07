iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,497 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,266,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,422,000 after acquiring an additional 94,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.70.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

