iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $107.47

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.47 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 232978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

