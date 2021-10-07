iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,821 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $69,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.31. The stock had a trading volume of 506,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

