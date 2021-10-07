iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Lifted by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $45,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.81. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,924. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $189.92 and a one year high of $269.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.48.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

