iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $293.12 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.25 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

