iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 29.0% in September

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 459,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RING traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 103,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,489. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,111,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,310,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $715,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period.

