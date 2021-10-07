iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 137,232 shares.The stock last traded at $83.76 and had previously closed at $82.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.