iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,996 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,328,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 805,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,622,000 after buying an additional 285,316 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,506,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,579 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

