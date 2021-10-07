iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HEWG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. 164,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,203. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $33.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.