iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 12.5% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.45. 64,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

