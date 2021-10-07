iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 62,455 shares.The stock last traded at $70.00 and had previously closed at $69.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

