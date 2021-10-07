iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 781,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 15,035,612 shares.The stock last traded at $143.60 and had previously closed at $144.98.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.59.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.
iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.