iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 781,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 15,035,612 shares.The stock last traded at $143.60 and had previously closed at $144.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,946.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,086,000 after buying an additional 131,192 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $374,000.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

