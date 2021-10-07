Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

