iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.45. 10,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,049. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.28.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

