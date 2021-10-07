Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IPSEY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Ipsen stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $24.76. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

