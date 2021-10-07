IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.07.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $154.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.53.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

