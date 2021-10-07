IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 208 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

