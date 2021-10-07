IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBVA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

