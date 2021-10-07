Investors Buy High Volume of Bit Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 156,470 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 681% compared to the typical volume of 20,029 call options.

BTBT stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $617.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.29 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Bit Digital by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 345,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.