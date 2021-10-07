Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS: OUTKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. "

9/30/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

