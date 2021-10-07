Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NIKE (NKE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NIKE (NYSE: NKE):

10/4/2021 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $174.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $168.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – NIKE was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – NIKE was given a new $192.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/22/2021 – NIKE was given a new $183.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/21/2021 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NIKE’s shares rallied in the past three months on blowout fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results and an upbeat view for fiscal 2022 and beyond, the stock may be affected by the ongoing supply chain headwinds in the near term. NIKE has been facing increased uncertainty from manufacturing disruptions in Vietnam due to a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, along with industry-wide supply-chain disruptions. Continued impacts from the adverse market dynamics in Greater China and higher SG&A expense also remain headwinds. However, strong customer connections through compelling brand experiences across NIKE Jordan and Converse, product innovation and expanding digital advantage have been key drivers. The return of sports activity, reopening of stores, wholesale business strength and digital growth have been aiding results.”

9/21/2021 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/9/2021 – NIKE was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average of $148.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

