Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Holdings Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,273,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,680 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTO stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94.

