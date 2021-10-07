Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Down 16.2% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

PSCU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.20. 8,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $68.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.