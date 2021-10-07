Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON IVPU opened at GBX 183 ($2.39) on Thursday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.53.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

