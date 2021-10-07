Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Up 5.4%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.41. 200,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,363,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

