Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years.

Shares of OIA opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

