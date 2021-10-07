Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

