Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $90.07 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

