Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $308.33 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.50 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $334.94 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $217.67 and a twelve month high of $362.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total value of $8,204,895.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,046,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

