International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. International Paper has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

