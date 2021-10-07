International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $142.47. The company had a trading volume of 83,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,385. The firm has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

