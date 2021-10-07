Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 892,894 shares of company stock valued at $55,943,045. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

