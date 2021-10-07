Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

