Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $198.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.56.

IFCZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFCZF traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923. Intact Financial has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $142.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.92.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.