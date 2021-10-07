Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Sells $1,259,536.50 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Cheng Lu sold 43,723 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $1,716,564.98.

On Thursday, September 9th, Cheng Lu sold 43,258 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,821,161.80.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $310,946,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $7,138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

