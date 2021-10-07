Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $159,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $156,075.00.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $133.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

