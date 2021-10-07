Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $288,900.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carlos Palomares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $289,400.00.

RM opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $590.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

