Insider Selling: Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Sells $3,204,720.00 in Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLD stock opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Amundi acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

