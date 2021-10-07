Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 12,599 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00.

MDB opened at $466.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.51 and a 52 week high of $518.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $65,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

