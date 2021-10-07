Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 77,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $519,010.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00.

Shares of LBRT opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.