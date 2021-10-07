Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00.

IGMS stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of -1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after buying an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after buying an additional 467,527 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

